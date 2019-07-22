Livingston Parish rolls out 22 new buses to replace those damaged in 2016 flood

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish students will enjoy new rides this school year since the district has rolled out 22 new buses as part of its effort to upgrade its fleet after many buses were damaged in the August 2016 flood.
“We instituted a system-wide upgrade plan in 2015 that would allow us to add 10 to 12 new buses to our fleet each year to ensure that we had the safest, most efficient buses on the road for our drivers and students. But that plan had to be escalated somewhat after the flood in 2016, when we lost more than 70 buses,” said Livingston Parish Public Schools Transportation Supervisor Joshua Day. “Since that time, we’ve had to lease several buses in addition to what we could purchase. I’m glad to say this year’s purchase allows us to do away with all flood-related leases, and we can return to our normal replacement schedule after this year.”
Days says a new, full-length school bus costs around $80,000. He notes that not all buses bought after the flood were new, but the annual replacement plan does call for new buses. A school bus is considered to be at its maximum lifespan at 25-years-old, Day says.
The new buses were purchased from Kent Mitchell Bus-RV Sales in Hammond and are equipped with the latest safety features, Day says, including three-eye cameras, which record video at the entrance, front part of the bus, and the back. Twenty of the new buses are full-length, while two are smaller models for special needs students.
Day says about 16,000 of the school system’s 26,000 students ride a bus to and from school each day. The district anticipates using more than 250 buses for the 2019-20 school year to manage the daily routes. Day says most buses run more than one route each morning and afternoon.
