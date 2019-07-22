Gretna Police Officer suspended after social media post against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Gretna Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave following a social media post that surfaced online over the weekend.
Officer Charlie Rispoli shared a post from the website “Tatersgonnatate.com” with the headline “Ocasio-Cortez On the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much’”. The post is marked by the website as satire.
With the shared post, Rispoli added the caption, “This vile idiot needs a round…and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.”
The post, which has since been deleted, was shared online after someone took a screenshot of the post.
Police Chief Arthur Lawson says Rispoli has been placed on Administrative Leave without pay while the department investigates.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.