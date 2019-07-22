Fish kills reported in Louisiana waterways following Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana wildlife officials are heading out to investigate Louisiana waterways after the department received reports of dead fish floating in local rivers.
Over the weekend, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries received reports these reports at Blind River as well as in Amite, Manchac and Bayou Corne near Lake Verret.
Fish kills in the summer usually result from low concentrations of dissolved oxygen in the water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Wildlife officials say fish kills are not unusual after storm events, including the most recent Hurricane Barry. They occur during the summer when water temperatures are high.
Crews are heading out Monday and Tuesday to the effected waterways to start making assessments.
Last week, state wildlife experts began investigating a large fish kill at Myrtle Grove. Thousands of dead pogies, catfish and crab surfaced at the canal days after Hurricane Barry’s storm surge moved out.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.