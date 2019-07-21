FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances now lower Monday and Tuesday

Rainfall totals over the next 2 days will average around 1 inch with localized higher amounts. Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue, but one or two storms could have the potential of being strong with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours. The front makes it through the state late Tuesday, leaving behind amazing weather for late July Wednesday and Thursday. You’re definitely going to want to get outside and enjoy the comfortable air and cooler temperatures.