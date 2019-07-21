FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances now lower Monday and Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Forecast weather models have come out a little less wet for Monday and Tuesday so we’ve lowered rain chances some. Monday is now looking at scattered to numerous showers and t-storms mainly during the mid-afternoon. Tuesday we await the passage of a cold front. This front will trigger widespread showers and a few t-storms mainly during the early afternoon.
Rainfall totals over the next 2 days will average around 1 inch with localized higher amounts. Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue, but one or two storms could have the potential of being strong with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours. The front makes it through the state late Tuesday, leaving behind amazing weather for late July Wednesday and Thursday. You’re definitely going to want to get outside and enjoy the comfortable air and cooler temperatures.
Temperatures will be running about 4 through 8 degrees below normal Wednesday morning through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon southerly winds will return bringing humidity and warmer temperatures back to the area.
Rain chances will go up to end the week with a decent chance for rain to start the weekend Saturday. At this time, Saturday looks a little wetter than Sunday, but neither day looks to be a total wash out. It’s back to a more typical summer like pattern to close out July for the first half of the following work week.
