FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances now lower Monday and Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few spotty showers popping up early on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and more rain is on the way! Your Monday forecast includes a sun/cloud mix this morning – increasing clouds this afternoon, along with scattered/numerous showers and a few storms; some many have locally heavy rainfall – a high topping out at 90°.
Overnight, scattered rain lingers – a low of 74°; tomorrow, a July cold front will move into the region – increasing the coverage of wet weather – our daytime high reaching only the “mid” 80°s.
