FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front expected to arrive Tuesday, along with higher rain chances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of Monday had the look of widespread rains, but most of the action was focused south of the I-10/12 corridor through the day. Scattered afternoon t-showers will subside into the evening, but we could still see a few showers through the overnight hours.
The First Alert Forecast includes isolated to scattered rains Tuesday morning, so keep that in mind for your morning commute. Tuesday daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the low to mid 70s.
A much mentioned cool front is still expected to arrive in the WAFB region Tuesday, and that means elevated rain chances. Just about everybody gets wet, although most neighborhoods will see 1″ of rain or less with the front’s passage. Given the clouds and rain, highs Tuesday are expected to only reach the low to mid 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
The rains will taper off into Tuesday evening, but the Storm Team will carry a low-end chance of rain through the night and into early Wednesday morning. Skies should clear through the day Wednesday and the humidity will be noticeably lower Wednesday too. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 60s for many WAFB communities, with Wednesday afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s under sunshine.
Plan for comfortable mid-to-upper 60°s for Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 80°s under mainly-sunny skies. The humidity stays low for Thursday too. Unfortunately, the dry weather and break from summer humidity won’t last long.
The Storm Team Forecast calls for a 20% to 30% chance of rain Friday with scattered, mainly afternoon rains expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs all three days will be in the upper 80s to near 90° with morning lows creeping back into the 70s for the weekend.
The extended outlook next week calls for highs in the upper 80s to near 90° through the work week, with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms each day.
