SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons

“They’re tremendous blockers; we wouldn’t be anything without them,” explained senior tight end Dustin Dyson. “Offense is nothing without your offensive line. That’s the key right there. They say quarterback is the key, that’s the key. They’re going to give you the push that you need. Yes sir, every day we’re working hard to be tougher. Working hard in the weight room. He tells us every day [we] have to get stronger, have to get better.”