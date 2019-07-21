SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - For our nightly look at the best in south Louisiana high school football with Sportsline Summer Camp, the crew headed down I-12 East to Hammond to visit with the Falcons of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Head coach Randell Legette is entering his second year with the school. St. Thomas Aquinas finished 5-5 in the regular season in 2018 and then lost to Catholic High of New Iberia in the first round of the playoffs.
Our cameras were there when the Falcons took on White Castle in a spring game. The Falcons are breaking in a new quarterback. No. 5 Earl Jackson, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound sophomore, saw action at running back and defensive back as a freshman and certainly possesses the ability to make big plays. It’s just a matter of polishing up his passing skills and pocket awareness as a quarterback.
Jackson will get help from an offensive line that returns four starters and certainly at least two big playmakers on offense in No. 1 Devin Wilson and No. 11 Antron Dillon. Wilson is a 5-foot-10, 158-pound senior who lines up at running back and wide receiver. Dillon is a junior running back.
“Antron is a great player; he’s doing an excellent job,” said Legette. “He did an excellent job through spring. It’s just a matter of getting him to continue to work hard on a day-to-day basis. Devon’s a great kid on and off the field. He’s a great player for us. He plays receiver, running back, and corner as well. When he gets the ball in his hands, he’s electric in space. He’s a sound tackler and cover guy on defense. He’s an excellent young man to have.”
“He’s like the power guy,” Wilson said about Dillon. “I’m the lightning. He’s the thunder. We just work off of each other. Make ourselves work harder. We just feed off each other.”
“It’s amazing to watch them work,” added junior offensive tackle Hunter Bujol. “They come in every day and work hard. It shows on the field every Friday night.”
“They’re tremendous blockers; we wouldn’t be anything without them,” explained senior tight end Dustin Dyson. “Offense is nothing without your offensive line. That’s the key right there. They say quarterback is the key, that’s the key. They’re going to give you the push that you need. Yes sir, every day we’re working hard to be tougher. Working hard in the weight room. He tells us every day [we] have to get stronger, have to get better.”
