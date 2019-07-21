SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 29 for our 30th year of Sportsline Friday Nite took us to Denham Springs.
The Yellow Jackets said goodbye to six senior all-district performers from last year’s 7-5 team that pulled a first round upset on the road before falling just shy of the quarterfinals in a 38-37 loss to No. 3-seed Acadiana in the Class 5A playoffs.
What’s really important for head coach Bill Conides is quarterback Luke Lunsford and 29 other seniors. He says they have taken ownership of the team. One of those seniors, wide receiver Phillip Earnhardt, rolled into the end zone on a play during the spring game.
Lunsford is 6-foot-3 and weighs 208 pounds. He spent his junior season passing for 2,700 yards and 47 touchdowns for a team that scored plenty of points, but gave up 101 points in losses to parish rival Walker and 5A champion Zachary.
Lunsford is missing Treveon Muse, a former Sportsline Player of the Week, in the backfield at running back. But both Lunsford and Conides believe the steps they made right up to the last play of the Acadiana loss will pay big dividends in 2019.
