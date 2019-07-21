Police chase ends in deadly wreck on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An early Sunday morning police chase ended with a deadly result on a local highway in Baton Rouge.
The police chase had started through the area at around 1:15 a.m. A person driving a pick-up truck was fleeing from police before the truck slammed into a semi-truck on Scenic Highway near Chippewa Street.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office had arrived following the crash, and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the deadly crash.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.