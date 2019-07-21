Man uses personal tragedy to help area shelters, pets through new non-profit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - David Mohr is working hard to put one foot in front of the other, one week into rehab. After having his dog Roleaux tragically snatched and left to die, and with him being left without the ability to stand or walk, he is having to learn the basics all over again. With every shuffle of his feet, though, he is moving in an unexpected, yet rewarding direction.
“The only thing that brings me peace is that I know he was a happy dog up to that minute or up to that last hour of events,” said Mohr.
Mohr says he is channeling his pain and love for his 5-year-old companion into a mission to help other area animals through the Roleaux Foundation. He says the idea came to him early one morning, just days after the dog’s death.
“Around four o’clock in the morning, I woke up and had an inner voice talking to me. I choose to think it was Roleaux and he was telling me to do something,” Mohr said.
Mohr did more than just “something.” The non-profit launched just days ago and has already collected more than $16,000 toward a $1 million goal to promote adoptions and to aid shelters in getting the resources to care for animals until they find a forever home. Mohr partnered with Camp Bow Wow and other organizations to make his goal a reality.
“There’s a lot more Roleaux’s out there and we’ve just got to give them a chance to be in a good home,” he added.
Mohr spends three hours a day working though physical therapy, and then every evening he spends his time in his room at Our Lady of the Lake devoted to the cause. He has transformed his hospital room into the Roleaux Foundation’s headquarters, saying his dog would not have it any other way. He tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that the calls, emails and constant planning is worth it and the feedback he believes has been nothing short of amazing.
"I get 300 messages a day from people expressing their condolences and telling me how they wish they could help... anywhere from Canada, California, Massachusetts, Georgia,” Mohr said.
Apart from all the activity online, he is also receiving visitors around the clock, including Stacey Blanchard who brought a gift that left him speechless-- a hand-painted canvas of his four-legged companion. While he is not sure how far the foundation will go, Mohr is thankful to so many in our community for helping it get as far as it has.
“I appreciate everybody’s support, but without the sheriff’s office, without Nina, Mindy with the Legacy, Chad Guzzardo, and all the other people that contributed, I can’t thank each and every one of y’all enough, thank you,” Mohr added.
Long after the headlines die down and the attention of the moment fades, he hopes the message of his sweet friend will live on.
“Roleaux, my boy is my motivation," Mohr said. "He’s the one that’s pushing me and he’s telling me thank you for not only giving him a good home but allowing an opportunity for other pets like him.”
Anyone interested in donating to the Roleaux Foundation can find the information by clicking the link here.
Camp Bow Wow will also host a fundraiser Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Prairieville and Gonzales Raising Cane’s restaurants. Anyone who mentions Roleaux or Cara’s House, where Roleaux was adopted, can donate 15 percent of the proceeds from their meal to the effort.
