Louisiana State Police seek help to find juvenile correctional escapee
Kelvin Williams,16 (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Felicia Michelle | July 20, 2019 at 7:46 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 8:55 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are seeking help to find 16-year-old Kelvin Williams, an escapee from the Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana.

Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Williams and another juvenile escaped from the correctional facility on Friday, July 19 at 4:30 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police. The other juvenile was caught in Shreveport at 11:00 p.m. that same day.

While escaping the two juveniles stole a car and cellphone.

Williams holds active warrants for simple escape and simple burglary.

He has ties in the Shreveport/Bossier area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411 or local law enforcement.

