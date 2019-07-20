Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program graduates 171 cadets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cadets from 64 different Louisiana parishes became graduates of the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program. Graduation was held Saturday morning, July 20 at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
The annual program is an alternative educational experience for students to learn self discipline, leadership and responsibility.
Cadets go through five months of intense challenges, meant to help them grow into productive adults. The program at Camp Minden ran from February 17- July 20.
According to the program’s website, after graduation cadets then go through a 12-month Post Residential Phase.
This is where they continue their education, enroll in college, begin job training, find employment, or enlist in the military.
“They have weathered the storm with blood, sweat and tears," Program Director Caption Jason Montgomery says. “Now they have an opportunity to go back to their hometowns and show what they are capable of and the new found tools they have in their toolbox.”
Many of the graduates pursue a military career after finishing high school. The 2019 class has four graduates enlisting in the National Guard.
“I’m becoming a stronger character for my better half of my lifestyle,” Graduate J’Knesya Davis says. "Just becoming a better person in life too encourage the next person down the line.”
During graduation several scholarships were given out and Cadet Isabella Federer was recognized as the Cadet of the Cycle.
To learn more about program and how to sign up, please click here.
