Homicide investigation underway in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. detectives with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports that a homicide had taken place in the 1200 block of Cordoba Drive, an area bordering Zachary within the East Feliciana Parish line.
Investigators determined the victim was a female whose name is being withheld until family is able to be notified. Information about the person of interest was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
