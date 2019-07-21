Homicide investigation underway in East Feliciana Parish

Homicide investigation underway in East Feliciana Parish
By Kevin Foster | July 20, 2019 at 7:38 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 7:38 PM

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. detectives with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports that a homicide had taken place in the 1200 block of Cordoba Drive, an area bordering Zachary within the East Feliciana Parish line.

Investigators determined the victim was a female whose name is being withheld until family is able to be notified. Information about the person of interest was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

