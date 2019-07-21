FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect early afternoon showers and upper-80s temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll be dodging showers and thunderstorms to close out the weekend. The good news is that today won’t be a total washout.
Expect the best opportunity for seeing rain to be during the early afternoon. With the earlier arrival of rain, afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s.
Today looks to start a string of at least 10 days without seeing a high of 90 degrees, which is very unusual for July. The record for consecutive days with highs below 90 degrees in the month of July is 11.
Rain will remain likely Monday and Tuesday as a rare cold front arrives. The front will move overhead Tuesday. Severe weather doesn’t look to be a widespread issue, but one or two storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The front is forecast to push just off our coast allowing for drier, cooler and less humid air to be enjoyed Wednesday and Thursday.
Of course all good things must come to an end. By Friday, humidity and rain chances will be making a return. At this time, showers and thunderstorms appear likely next weekend, too.
Don’t cancel your plans yet, but have an indoor plan "b" ready for any outdoor festivities.
