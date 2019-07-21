Dozens of businesses issued permits to sell CBD products in La.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law June 6, allowing hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent to be legally sold in the state. The bill prohibits the sale or processing of hemp for inhalation, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages containing CBD. Food and beverage products containing CBD are also banned unless the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves CBD as a food additive.