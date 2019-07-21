Deputies rescue man trapped by water for days after Barry

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Unit on Sunday, July 12, rescued a man trapped in his residence on Dutch Road since Hurricane Barry made landfall.
The sheriff’s office published a Facebook post, writing the man, only identified as Mr. Dalcourt, was confined to the residence due to waist deep floodwaters overtaking his yard and the road around his home.
The names of all the deputies who assisted in the operation were not immediately available, however one of the rescuers was identified in the sheriff’s office’s post as Sgt. Eliot Bertrand.
The final line of the post affirmed the dedication to protecting and serving members of the community instilled in employees of the sheriff’s office, reading the team’s “commitment to our citizens is unsurpassed.”
