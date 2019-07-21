‘Daisy Mae,’ beloved horse of former LSU LB Devin White, dies from dehydration

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WAFB) - There is some sad news to pass on to LSU football fans.
Former LSU linebacker Devin White posted on Facebook that his beloved horse, “Daisy Mae,” passed away Saturday night.
White said the horse was “very dehydrated and overheated."
He added “R.I.P. To My 1st Love.”
White was selected No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Many fans may remember that White rode “Daisy Mae” through Tiger Stadium back in November. As part of a class project, White demonstrated how to saddle a horse and some riding techniques. He then trotted through campus and Death Valley on his horse.
