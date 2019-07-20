Report: Man arrested for starting vehicle fire after argument

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested and charged with aggravated arson after getting into an argument and firing a gun, according to jail book records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On June 22, Justin Ricard went to the victim’s house to get his car jack. Ricard and the victim had gotten into an argument after he arrived at the home. His arrest report stated Ricard mad before firing a gunshot from a 9mm handgun in the air. His arrest report stated he pointed the gun at the victim and her male friend.
Ricard left the home, only to return a short time later. He poured gasoline around a white Cadillac Deville that was parked five feet from the occupied home, according to his arrest report.
He lit the fire with a cigarette lighter, and the fire caused $3,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.
Ricard was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish prison. He was charged with terrorizing, aggravated assault wit a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated arson.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.