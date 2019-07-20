Report: Baton Rouge man charged with first-degree rape of 13-year-old

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rogue man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old multiple times.
According to his arrest report, Andres Fuentes Castro, 46, had sexual intercourse with the under-aged victim three times since 2014. The incidents took place outside of Baton Rouge.
The abuse was reported to authorities after the victim told her mother about the abuse in 2016, when the family was forced to leave the parish due to the historic floods.
Castro was charged with three count of first-degree rape.
