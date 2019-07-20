2020 Principal, Teacher of the Year awards announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, July 19, the Louisiana Department of Education held its 13th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which highlights outstanding teachers in Louisiana.
Ascension Parish’s, Carli Francois, who is the principal at Dutchtown High School, won the 2020 High School Principal of the Year award. The Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year were named at the ceremony, which was held at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge. The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers, a non-profit organization that partners with businesses, representatives of the industry, and educational organizations throughout Louisiana to recognize and award educators who “model instructional excellence and dedication to serve the needs of children.”
The 2020 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year award was presented to Christopher Mark Dier, who teaches at Chalmette High School in St. Bernard Parish.
“The theme of tonight’s event is ‘Educators Change the World,’ and we celebrate the great teachers and principals who have done just that. They have left a lasting impression on their students, their peers, their communities, and their state,” said State Superintendent John White. “We applaud their accomplishments and appreciate their passion, dedication and innovation. In these winners, as well as in all of the honorees, we see the best of our profession.”
School systems across the state submitted more than 200 nominations for the awards. The 48 semi-finalists were named by the department in April. A state team then narrowed that group down to the 18 finalists linked above. The finalists participated in face-to-face interviews with selection committees of community and education leaders. Those same selection committees chosen the winners.
Greg Hayden, principal of Juban Parc Junior High School in Livingston Parish, was also a finalist for Principal of the Year.
