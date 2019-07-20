Man accused of killing civil rights activist argues DNA was illegally seized, planted at crime scene

"He was swabbed for DNA after law enforcement seized chunks of [Bell’s] hair. The DNA in his saliva and his hair will be the same DNA. Law enforcement seized his hair before they executed the affidavit for the arrest warrant. For what purpose would law enforcement need chunks of his hair, prior to executing the search warrant? For what purpose would law enforcement need hair and then saliva, in that order? Saliva alone would be sufficient to compare any and all DNA that allegedly was found. However, the seizure of chunks of his hair in the possession of ‘bad actors’ exposes him to a prejudice that he may be unable to recover from and unduly prejudiced by, especially if the hair that was seized from his head by law enforcement on Monday, July 15, 2019 is the hair that was referenced in the arrest arrant affidavit (from July 16, 2019) as being “found on the deceased,” Bell’s attorneys wrote in the filing.