LSU moves up to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2020 after landing 4-star TE Kole Taylor

Kole Taylor will be a senior at Central High on Grand Junction, CO.
By Garland Gillen | July 19, 2019 at 9:09 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 10:20 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the verbal commitment of 4-star tight end Kole Taylor out of Colorado, Rivals recruiting service moved the LSU 2020 class to No. 1 in the country.

Taylor is the 21st member of Coach Orgeron’s 2020 class. Rivals ranks Taylor as the 9th best tight end in the country.

With Taylor committed to the Tigers, 10 states and Washington D.C. represent the 2020 Tiger class.

Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recruits

Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado

Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.

Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama

Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland

Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas

Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

