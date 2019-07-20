REPORT: LSU lands commitment from coveted 3-star TE Kole Taylor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kole Taylor, a coveted tight end from Colorado, has committed to LSU for 2020, according to reports.
247Sports reported the 6-foot-7, 228-pound three-star recruit chose the Tigers over Colorado, Penn State, Missouri, and Washington.
Taylor made an official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
“They’ve got a new passing game coordinator in coach Joe Brady and he was able to show me a lot of stuff that’s they’re focusing on,” Taylor told 247Sports. “They were doing a lot of really good stuff with the tight ends during spring ball, just using them in different ways, and that was really attractive to me. They were telling me they pulled a big receiver to use him at tight end so they can pass it to him more and they showed me they’re going to use their tight ends as a hybrid spot, rather than just blocking."
Taylor is ranked as the No. 10 tight end in the nation and No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Colorado, according to 247Sports Composite.
