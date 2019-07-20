La. sheriff seriously injures fingers in farming incident

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones Jr. seriously injured three of his fingers in a farming incident Friday, July 19, the sheriff’s office announced.
Jones was injured sometime Friday morning while preparing hay bailing equipment for a farming operation in south Natchitoches Parish. He was later transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center where he remained overnight.
Saturday morning, Jones had surgery and was allowed to return home.
The sheriff’s office, speaking on Jones’ behalf advised the public he would return the work after a “couple of days, if that long.”
No further information is expected to be released out of respect for Jones’ privacy.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.