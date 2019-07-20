La. sheriff seriously injures fingers in farming incident

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones Jr addresses his employees during a staff meeting the afternoon of March 7 in a courtroom at the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse in Natchitoches. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster | July 20, 2019 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 4:28 PM

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones Jr. seriously injured three of his fingers in a farming incident Friday, July 19, the sheriff’s office announced.

Jones was injured sometime Friday morning while preparing hay bailing equipment for a farming operation in south Natchitoches Parish. He was later transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center where he remained overnight.

Saturday morning, Jones had surgery and was allowed to return home.

The sheriff’s office, speaking on Jones’ behalf advised the public he would return the work after a “couple of days, if that long.”

No further information is expected to be released out of respect for Jones’ privacy.

