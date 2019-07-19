FOX 8 INVESTIGATION: New document that says Radium-226 still in Gert Town

“The radiation contamination was located 30 inches below street surface. The 10,000 microRem/hr reading was a 3 inch diameter spot measured at street surface. This was not an ambient reading and therefore no shielding or evacuation was necessary. The radiation contamination has been removed and transported to an appropriate disposal facility. Once the material was removed, the EPA radiation scanner vehicle conducted area scans of over 32 miles of residential streets in Gert Town and surrounding areas. We did not find additional radiation contamination. There is no on-going harmful radiation exposure to residents.”