FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will be on the rise as we move through the weekend into the start of next week. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the afternoon forecast today.
Your outdoor plans are still a go, but have the rain gear nearby just to be safe. Temperatures early this afternoon will just sneak to 90 degrees before staying in the 80s for most of the day.
We trend dry by the evening and stay mainly dry overnight. Along the coast a few showers and storms will be possible early Sunday morning. By late morning those storms will begin to push north. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will be possible through a good chunk of Sunday. Once we lose the daytime heat by the evening, showers and storms will begin to diminish.
Over the weekend, one or two storms could become strong producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The first half of the work week will be highlighted by an approaching cold front. This front is expected to move over top of the area Tuesday leading to our best chance for rain.
The front is likely to stall along the coast keeping a slight mention for rain Wednesday and Thursday. The local area is not likely to feel the full effects of this cold front, but we should get to enjoy more comfortable air with somewhat drier conditions.
The front fizzles out by Friday bringing slightly humid conditions back. It’s back to summer by the following weekend with higher than normal rain chances as trough along the East Coast keeps things somewhat soggy for the Gulf Coast states.
