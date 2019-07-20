FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep umbrellas handy as unsettled weather pattern stays put

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unsettled weather pattern will remain in place until we get a cold front to pass. That cold front is not expected to pass until late Tuesday, so bottom line is to keep the umbrella handy.
Rain chances will fall in the likely category Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Don’t necessarily cancel any outdoor plans you may have Sunday, but keep an indoor option available if at all possible.
Rain chances will be 70 percent and the best opportunity for rain will occur during the mid-afternoon. Temperatures should be held in check Sunday afternoon only topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to the additional clouds and rain. In fact, afternoon highs don’t get above 89 percent for the entirety of the 10-day forecast.
That could be significant as the longest running streak of high temperatures in July below 90 percent is 11 consecutive days.
The cold front won’t bring a huge fall off in temperature, but you’ll definitely notice the difference for Wednesday and Thursday as the cooler and less humid air enters the forecast area. The steam machine will slowly but surely begin to return by the end of the week heading into the next weekend. Rain chances look higher than normal for next weekend, so keep a close eye on the forecast in the coming days if you have big plans for the last weekend in July.
