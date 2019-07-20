Fireman sent to hospital after crews battle ‘suspicious’ house fire in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fireman with the Central Fire Department was sent to the hospital following a late-night house fire.
On July 19, a house fire in the 4300 block of Fort Myers Drive was reported at 11:48 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames shooting through the roof.
The house next to the burning home had some fire exposure, but firefighters quickly put water on that home before further damage was done.
Crews from the Central, District 6 and Eastside fire departments had responded to the scene.
The fire was put out by 12:26 a.m., according to a release from the Central Fire Department.
The Baton Rouge fire arson team was called out to investigate the fire. Investigators believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.
Anyone with information on this fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 225-344-STOP(7867).
