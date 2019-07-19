19-year-old girl killed in wreck in Livingston Parish; LSP suspects impairment, speeding

KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old girl is dead after a wreck in Killian on Highway 444.
Louisiana State Police says the wreck happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, July 18 on Highway 444 west of Highway 22. Megan Shoeman, 19, of Livingston, was killed as a result of the crash.
LSP’s initial investigation shows the wreck happened as Shoeman was driving a 2014 Mazda 3 east on Highway 444 at a high rate of speed, when for reasons still under investigation, she ran off the road to the left and hit a tree. The vehicle began to flip and overturned.
Although Shoeman was wearing her seat belt, she was partially ejected from the car, LSP says. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. A passenger in the car was also wearing their seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. LSP says it’s suspected Shoeman was driving under the influence. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis to confirm.
The wreck remains under investigation.
