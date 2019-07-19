Woman’s Hospital’s ‘Life Among Women’ blog honored as one of the best women’s health blogs in the country

A: As a cancer survivor, I felt compelled to share my story and put as much of my journey out there as possible, in hopes to help other women facing a similar diagnosis or situation. After being diagnosed, I immediately went online and googled everything I could find, hoping to get answers to my many questions. When I found so many conflicting reports, I began to get overwhelmed and discouraged. It was then that I said if I could do anything to help others, I would. Having a blog backed by a reputable hospital really helps bring validity to the content, but also shows that hospital’s eagerness to help patients and provide resources to deliver the best care possible. I also know that reading stories of other cancer patients helped keep me motivated and encouraged, it’s all part of the “sisterhood” that comes with having cancer, so I feel privileged to be a part of the Woman’s blog to share my story.