Woman’s Hospital’s ‘Life Among Women’ blog honored as one of the best women’s health blogs in the country

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital’s “Life Among Women” blog is making waves, scooping up a national honor for its role in providing crucial healthcare information to women. The blog was recently honored as one of the best women’s health blogs in the country by Healthline.com, the nation’s fastest growing health information sites.
The “Life Among Women” blog began as a way to bring the hospital’s mission of improving the health of women and infants to the digital masses, said a hospital spokesman in an announcement about the honor. Since then, the blog has continued to grow and evolve by following trends in key demographics while continuing to address health issues of importance such as pregnancy and parenthood, living with cancer, and overall health and wellness.
“It is an honor to be recognized as one of only fourteen blogs from across the country,” said Angela Hammett, Woman’s Community Education Manager and frequent blog author. “It’s our hope that the blog holds the potential to lead women in our community to better overall health and happiness.”
The talent behind “Life Among Women” interviewed with WAFB after the announcement. Read more from that interview below:
- Shawn Zeringue, Public Relations Coordinator and Blog Manager:
Q: Talk about some of the editorial decisions, specifically how conversations you have with viewers influence which stories you decide to produce.
A: Editorial decisions are made based on Woman’s different service lines and trends in the market. Ultimately, we want to provide readers with information that is interesting and engaging by providing a personal touch. Nothing resonates better with people than a true story, especially if they’re going through or experiencing a similar medical condition, so finding those patient stories that we can use to intermix medical content is a primary focus.
Q: How much do you all collaborate with medical experts on stories? Explain what that process is like.
A: Our goal is to provide readers with factual information on various health-related topics. We consult with medical experts, nursing staff, and health and wellness personnel to ensure the information is only correct and reflects the most current best practices used at the hospital.
When putting together blog posts, it’s important to us to think about the reader. Medical jargon can be overwhelming, intimidating and hard to understand, so we try to give them information they can understand, read, and act on. We do our best to translate medical terms into plain language and then go back to the medical expert to make sure we didn’t lose anything in translation.
Q: How can people pitch stories to you all?
A: We are always looking for new and exciting content! We thoroughly enjoy working with patients to craft their stories and share them with our readers. If there is anyone wanting to share their experience at Woman’s, provide or request a topic of interest, or willing to share their knowledge and expertise, they can contact Shawn Zeringue via email at shawn.zeringue@womans.org or by phone at 225-924-8526.
- Dr. Mindy Bowie, Woman’s Breast Surgical Oncologist and guest blogger:
Q: Talk a little about how important having a blog associated with the hospital is to help provide accurate health information when there is a sea of inaccurate information out there.
A: In this day and age, the amount of information accessible to patients is endless due to the quantity of content found on the internet. Unfortunately, the web can be compounded with false information and inaccuracies regarding one’s health, which can then become confusing to the reader. To combat this, I think it’s crucial for hospitals to provide accurate resources for patients. Having content available online, through things such as a blog, is a modern day “best practice” for hospitals and healthcare providers. Doing so allows for accurate and precise information to be given regarding a patient’s health and standard of care, which allows readers to explore options as it pertains to their care and empowers them to take action and ask questions.
Q: What impacts are you hoping your blog makes in the community?
A: I would like to think that Woman’s blog has a powerful impact on the community and its readers. I hope that this avenue allows patients and readers to know their options, know the full spectrum of care available, and know that Woman’s is a place where their health is always put first. I think it’s important that readers know that we work together, as a team, at Woman’s to take complete care of their healthcare needs, and the blog allows us to show that.
Q: Talk a little about the health issues you see in your daily work, and how those experiences influence which stories you push the team to write.
A: In my practice, I have seen patients come in with false or limited information regarding their diagnosis and treatment options. Having the blog available to serve as a resource for patients is very powerful. I’m able to direct patients not only to our website, but also to our blog, where they can gather more information from medical experts, along with other patients, who could have gone through a similar situation.
For me personally, I often see patients who are not given information regarding all of their surgical options for breast cancer treatment. They come in defeated and unsure with the information previously given. While I can provide them with information about different procedures offered at Woman’s, it often times helps the patients to be able to digest the information, then go to the blog to learn more, hear from others, and take time to fully understand what their options are and what they’re facing. Having the blog really empowers patients and helps them become more informed and more active in their healthcare.
- Angela Hammett, Woman’s Community Education Manager and guest blogger:
Q: What impacts are you hoping your blog makes in the community? What does success look like?
A: It is our hope that the blog holds the potential to lead women in our community to better overall health and happiness.
For us, success comes from our content being able to help readers make better decisions as it pertains to their health. While likes, shares, and comments are external indicators of success, having a reader feel more confident in their lifestyle choices and overall health is the true meaning of success.
Q: Talk about some of the editorial decisions, specifically how conversations you have with viewers influence which stories you decide to produce.
A: Being in touch with our patient population is critical when determining blog content and post topics. We continually look at current trends in the healthcare market and how those trends benefit our readers.
Q: How much do you all collaborate with medical experts on stories? Explain what that process is like.
A: We work very closely with subject matter experts dispersed throughout our organization. Over the years, we have developed a strong working relationship with these experts, developing method that works best for us to acquire content, get content verified, and then published.
- Holly Stars, breast cancer survivor and guest blogger:
Q: What impacts are you hoping your blog makes in the community?
A: As a cancer survivor, I felt compelled to share my story and put as much of my journey out there as possible, in hopes to help other women facing a similar diagnosis or situation. After being diagnosed, I immediately went online and googled everything I could find, hoping to get answers to my many questions. When I found so many conflicting reports, I began to get overwhelmed and discouraged. It was then that I said if I could do anything to help others, I would. Having a blog backed by a reputable hospital really helps bring validity to the content, but also shows that hospital’s eagerness to help patients and provide resources to deliver the best care possible. I also know that reading stories of other cancer patients helped keep me motivated and encouraged, it’s all part of the “sisterhood” that comes with having cancer, so I feel privileged to be a part of the Woman’s blog to share my story.
