Tickfaw man last seen at Salvation Army in Baton Rouge over two weeks ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a 31-year-old man last seen in Baton Rouge.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office says David Golman, 31, of Tickfaw, was last accounted for at the Salvation Army Shelter in Baton Rouge on July 3.
Golman is described as being approximately 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Mr. Golman’s whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.