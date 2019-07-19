Sweet and Sassy Strawberry Soup

Sweet and Sassy Strawberry Soup
By Chef John Folse | July 18, 2019 at 7:43 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 7:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I’m not quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “sassy strawberry malt!” Either way, I have to say this soup could be the perfect beginning or ending to any meal – especially during our hot Louisiana summers.

Prep Time: 4½ hours

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

1½ cups strawberries, diced

1 cup strawberry ice cream, divided

¾ cup sugar

1 tbsp fresh-squeezed lemon juice

2 tbsps grated lemon zest

2 eggs, beaten

2 tbsps vanilla extract

pinch ground cinnamon

pinch ground nutmeg

1 quart buttermilk or heavy whipping cream

mint leaves for garnish

Method:

I recommend using only fresh-squeezed lemon juice in this recipe. When grating the lemon zest, be careful to remove only the peel and not the white skin of the lemon.

In a large bowl, sprinkle strawberries with sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest.

Add eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttermilk. Transfer mixture into the bowl of a 9-cup food processor.

Add ½ cup ice cream and blend mixture until ice cream is blended into the soup and liquid has become frothy, 1–2 minutes. If you do not have a large enough processor, blend the soup in equal batches.

Transfer soup into a large crystal pitcher, cover, and chill for a minimum of 4 hours. Serve soup in Champagne glasses and garnish with remaining ice cream, mint, and additional lemon zest if desired.

