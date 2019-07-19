Sweet and Sassy Strawberry Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I’m not quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “sassy strawberry malt!” Either way, I have to say this soup could be the perfect beginning or ending to any meal – especially during our hot Louisiana summers.
Prep Time: 4½ hours
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
1½ cups strawberries, diced
1 cup strawberry ice cream, divided
¾ cup sugar
1 tbsp fresh-squeezed lemon juice
2 tbsps grated lemon zest
2 eggs, beaten
2 tbsps vanilla extract
pinch ground cinnamon
pinch ground nutmeg
1 quart buttermilk or heavy whipping cream
mint leaves for garnish
Method:
I recommend using only fresh-squeezed lemon juice in this recipe. When grating the lemon zest, be careful to remove only the peel and not the white skin of the lemon.
In a large bowl, sprinkle strawberries with sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest.
Add eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttermilk. Transfer mixture into the bowl of a 9-cup food processor.
Add ½ cup ice cream and blend mixture until ice cream is blended into the soup and liquid has become frothy, 1–2 minutes. If you do not have a large enough processor, blend the soup in equal batches.
Transfer soup into a large crystal pitcher, cover, and chill for a minimum of 4 hours. Serve soup in Champagne glasses and garnish with remaining ice cream, mint, and additional lemon zest if desired.
