SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: White Castle Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are lead by third year head coach, Aaron Meyer. Back for them are ten returning starters on offense and five on defense. They’ll lean heavily on #8 Marcus Williams, who plays running back and linebacker. Also Tahj is the favorite at quarterback, with Barry Richards at corner, receiver, and returner. In three seasons with the program, Meyer says for success, it’s critical this group takes to heart the message he’s stressed since becoming head coach.