SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: White Castle Bulldogs

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Coming off a 3-9 season in 2018, White Castle High School is in a new district and confident they can compete now that the likes of Kentwood and Amite are out of the picture.
The Bulldogs are lead by third year head coach, Aaron Meyer. Back for them are ten returning starters on offense and five on defense. They’ll lean heavily on #8 Marcus Williams, who plays running back and linebacker. Also Tahj is the favorite at quarterback, with Barry Richards at corner, receiver, and returner. In three seasons with the program, Meyer says for success, it’s critical this group takes to heart the message he’s stressed since becoming head coach.
“It’s just like I said, having that philosophy and understanding that we have to do what’s right and what’s asked of us all the time because we never know where that’s going to show up later,” Meyer said.
“We believe in each other and we believe that if we all on the same page, then everything is going to go as planned, as the play is called. We’re here to execute and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Barry Richards, a defensive back, wide receiver, and returner.
