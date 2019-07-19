Ralph & Kacoo’s closed for remodeling on Bluebonnet; may sell or relocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ralph & Kacoo’s has closed their Bluebonnet Boulevard location for an extensive remodel, general manager Blake Hood told The Advocate.
Hood says other options, like selling or relocating, are also being considered.
The building reportedly has a number of piping and roof issues. A district manager said there was no way the work needed could happen while the restaurant was open.
Repairs will take an estimated eight months. The remodel could lead to extensive building renovations, such as adding a patio and knocking down interior walls.
Ralph & Kacoo’s has been in its current location since 1986. The chain has four other locations: in Bossier City; Mobile, Alabama; and Beaumont and Lufkin, Texas.
