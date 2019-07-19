Over 2,700 doses of Ecstacy found in drug bust; suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested a man in possession of over 2,700 doses of Ecstacy, among several other illegal narcotic substances and stolen firearms.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports on July 3, deputies executed search warrants at a house on El Scott Avenue and a storage unit on Greenwell Springs Road. The following was seized:
- 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine (29 ounces)
- 1,000 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- $4,870
- Multiple AR-15s and several handguns, including two reported stolen
Deputies say they also found a birth certificate and other documents for Wilford McKneely.
On July 16, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force located McKneely and took him into custody. Agents then interviewed McKneely and gained probably cause to search an apartment on N. Ardenwood Drive. The following was located:
- 1772 dosage units of Ecstasy (MDMA)
- 167 oxycodones (30 mg)
- 17 grams of cocaine (over half ounce)
- 8.8 grams of meth (over quarter ounce)
- $1,080
- 9mm handgun
McKneely was arrested and charged with several possession and firearms charges.
