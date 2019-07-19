Man accused of severely beating, waterboarding children for more than a decade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested and charged with numerous counts of cruelty to juveniles, among other things, after allegedly beating three children over the course of more than 10 years.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 20, the office began investigating a complaint about cruelty to a juvenile. A woman told deputies that her two children, a 13 year old girl and 10 year old boy, reported being punched and slapped by their father, identified as Moses Evans Jr., 55, while they were visiting him.
The mother went on to say in July of 2018, she separated from Evans, her live-in boyfriend of 14 years and the father of her two younger children. After splitting up, the mother sought visitation/custody of her children because Evans would not allow her to see them, the report states. During the custody hearing, the mother was granted temporary custody of the two young children.
The woman’s older son, 18, was also granted a temporary restraining order against Evans due to reported physical abuse. The older son is not Evans’ child.
The report says because of this reported abuse, Evans was ordered to take anger management classes and had to have supervised visitation of his two children. Once the classes were done, he was allowed to see them unsupervised. During the first unsupervised visit, the children’s mother says her daughter told her Evans punched her in the lip and slapped her in the face. The son also reported being slapped repeatedly.
As the investigation continued, the mother and older son reported enduring physical abuse at the hands of Evans for 14 years. The woman says the abuse started in 2003 when she and her young son moved in with Evans. The woman says the abuse continued until she fled the home on Clark Street on July 6, 2018. The report says the woman’s son was hit in the head so many times his hair no longer grows on the crown of his head. Investigators observed numerous scars on the boy’s head where the hair no longer grows.
An interview was then arranged with the son. The boy reports that his stepfather hit him in the head with flashlights, plastic pipes, metal rods, garden tools, workout weights, the handle of a gun, and various tools (wrench, screwdriver, etc.) hundreds of times over the years, leaving many scars. In another interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the teen claimed Evans would ram his head into walls and cabinets as punishment. He says he was also tied with duct tape or rope, choked with an extension cord, and waterboarded. In the report, the boy says he almost drowned while being waterboarded when he was younger than 10 years old. The victim goes on to say while he was tied up, Evans whipped him across his bare back with belts and extension cords. Investigators observed numerous scars ranging in length from 4″ to 6″ on the boy’s back.
The report details more abuse, including an incident in which Evans reportedly hit the boy’s fingers with a metal pipe, dislocating two of them when he was 16 years old. The victim also showed interviewers his front teeth, which are chipped as a result of being punched in the face repeatedly, reportedly by Evans.
The victim says the abuse took place from ages 4 to 17, when he ran away from the home not long after his mother left. The report says the victim never told anyone about the abuse because he was scared of what Evans would do to his mother.
The woman’s two younger children were also interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center. The report says they recalled specific incidents of abuse that matched up with what the older son reported. Investigators also obtained medical records documenting some of the older boy's injuries.
Evans was arrested Friday, July 19 and charged with the following:
- Aggravated second degree battery (6 counts)
- Domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury (4 counts)
- Cruelty to juveniles (2 counts)
- Second degree cruelty to juveniles (2 counts)
At this time, bond has not been set.
