Man accused of severely beating, waterboarding children for more than a decade

An interview was then arranged with the son. The boy reports that his stepfather hit him in the head with flashlights, plastic pipes, metal rods, garden tools, workout weights, the handle of a gun, and various tools (wrench, screwdriver, etc.) hundreds of times over the years, leaving many scars. In another interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the teen claimed Evans would ram his head into walls and cabinets as punishment. He says he was also tied with duct tape or rope, choked with an extension cord, and waterboarded. In the report, the boy says he almost drowned while being waterboarded when he was younger than 10 years old. The victim goes on to say while he was tied up, Evans whipped him across his bare back with belts and extension cords. Investigators observed numerous scars ranging in length from 4″ to 6″ on the boy’s back.