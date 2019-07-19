Leader of ‘FreeBandz’ drug ring in Baton Rouge pleads guilty to manufacturing thousands of counterfeit pills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The leader of a drug ring in Baton Rouge has pleaded guilty, United States Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Friday, July 19.
Shanard Zelron Banks, known as “Nardie”, 30, pleaded guilty before Judge Brian Jackson to the following charges:
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances
- Possession with intent to distribute 500 g or more of methamphetamine
- Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime
- Unlawful use of a communication facility (13 counts)
- Engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity
Banks faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, significant fines, and forfeiture of property involved in his illegal activities. He was charged along with 20 other people involved in the drug trafficking ring.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that during the plea hearing, Banks admitted he ran the organization’s illegal pill-pressing operation in which Banks and others used pill press machines, punches, dies, and pill-pressing chemicals to illegally manufacture tens of thousands of counterfeit controlled substance pills. The counterfeit pills were tainted with various amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl analogues, clonazolam, and other controlled substances one of Banks’ associates got from various sources in Houston and Los Angeles.
The pills were then imprinted with various designs in order to look like controlled substance pharmaceuticals. Banks and his associates would then distribute the counterfeit pills for further distribution in Baton Rouge, Mississippi, New Orleans, and other locations, the DOJ says. The operation former in of before 2016 and operated until 2018.
During the investigation, the DOJ says law enforcement recovered a .380 caliber Taurus revolver, a .556 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic rifle, and five semi-automatic pistols of varying calibers from a number of home and commercial businesses that were used to store drugs and drug proceeds, as well as to conduct drug transactions. The DOJ says the firearms belonged to Banks and his associates and were used in the drug trafficking operation.
As part of Banks’ plea agreement, he agreed to forfeit the guns, $20,000, and a 2011 Porsche Panamera he bought using drug proceeds.
“This conviction holds accountable one of the key leaders of a drug trafficking organization responsible for trafficking large amounts of counterfeit pills laced with heroin and other illegal drugs throughout our district. Our community deserves peace, security, and freedom from the tyranny of armed drug traffickers. This conviction has significantly advanced that effort. The combined federal, state, and local efforts that culminated in this conviction once again reflect our unified front against crime in this district. I appreciate the tremendous dedication and hard work by the agents and prosecutors who worked tirelessly on this important matter,” Fremin said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.