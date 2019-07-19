Florida sheriff to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s work release

After a little more than three months in a Florida county jail, Epstein spent most of his days at his office, according to Palm Beach County sheriff's records released to The Associated Press. The terms of his work release program allowed him to be out of jail from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., six days a week, but records show that on some occasions his personal limousine dropped him off as early as 7:15 a.m. or picked up as late as 10:40 p.m.