FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances go up for weekend

We’re looking at partly cloudy skies today – a 20% - 30% coverage of showers/storms – a high of 92° - a “feels like” as high as 100° by as early as lunchtime!! Overnight, a few clouds but mainly dry and humid – a low of 76°; tomorrow and again Sunday, some of us will need umbrellas again – back up to 50%, possibly 60% coverage both days – daytime highs near 90°.