FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances climb heading into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will continue a steady climb as we head into the weekend as high pressure loosens its grip on the Gulf Coast.
Saturday starts out mainly dry, but look for a 50% chance of showers and t-storms by afternoon, with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances inch up to 60% by Sunday, with highs likely topping out in the upper 80s for many.
Good rain chances look to continue for much of next week as a cool front approaches from the north and then meanders nearby for several days. Rain chances will likely peak Tuesday with the arrival of the front and a few strong storms could be in the mix.
Wednesday into Friday will likely feature a north to south gradient of rain chances dependent on exactly where the front stalls. The general idea will be lower rain chances farther north and higher rain chances closer to the coast.
Besides the rainfall, the main impact from the front will be below normal afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. A typical summertime pattern likely returns by the following weekend.
