Claycut bridge reopens one year later
By Mykal Vincent | July 19, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 6:42 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bridge connecting Claycut Road and S. Acadian Thruway over Dawson’s Creek has reopened after just under a year of construction.

Construction began in late July 2018 and was projected to only take eight months. Parish officials replaced the 50-year old bridge, which was held up by timber, with a concrete bridge with sidewalks on both sides.

The replacement cost over $1 million from the state’s Parish Transportation Fund.

The new bridge is expected to last 70 years.

