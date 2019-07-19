Claycut bridge reopens one year later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bridge connecting Claycut Road and S. Acadian Thruway over Dawson’s Creek has reopened after just under a year of construction.
Construction began in late July 2018 and was projected to only take eight months. Parish officials replaced the 50-year old bridge, which was held up by timber, with a concrete bridge with sidewalks on both sides.
The replacement cost over $1 million from the state’s Parish Transportation Fund.
The new bridge is expected to last 70 years.
