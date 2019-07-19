Baton Rouge boy headed to Taiwan to play in baseball World Cup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been a big week for the Ruckert family!
On Thursday, July 18, USA Baseball announced the 18-man roster for the boys’ 12U National Team. Team USA will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-12 Baseball World Cup in Tainan, Taiwan beginning Friday, July 26. The 12U team will be playing for a record fourth consecutive world championship.
Jack Rupert, a 12-year-old from Baton Rouge, will be playing outfield and first base for the team.
On Friday, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin tweeted out his congratulations for the boy and his parents.
“Congratulations to Jack Ruckert, my neighbor and son of Kyle and Lynnel Ruckert, on the prestigious honor of being the only Louisianian to make the team! He and his teammates will travel to Taiwan to represent our great country!” Ardoin tweeted.
State Treasurer John Schroder echoed Ardoin’s sentiments.
“Congrats Jack! Way to make Louisiana proud!” he tweeted.
The national team is lead by Todd Fine, the team’s manager for the second consecutive year. The entire coaching staff returns to Team USA after leading the 12U National Team to its first-ever gold medal at the 2018 COPABE U-12 Pan-American Championships.
Before heading to Taiwan, the 12U National Team will train from July 19 to 22 at William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Park. Team USA will play two exhibition games on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.
