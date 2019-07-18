WANTED: Woman accused of attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating Nychelle Martin, 21.
She is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery.
Martin is accused of stabbing a male acquaintance around 2 a.m. on July 7. Detectives believe Martin stabbed the victim during an altercation.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities describe Martin as a black female, 5′1″ tall, and weighing 180 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitives contact Crime Stoppers: Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), or email us anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com
Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
