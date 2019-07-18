UL Lafayette hires Sam Houston State’s Matt Deggs as its head baseball coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - It’s always tough to replace a legend. After the passing of longtime head baseball coach Tony Robichaux, UL Lafayette had to start a search for its next skipper.
The Ragin’ Cajuns announced Wednesday on social media that the school will look to the past to fill the opening. Sam Houston State head coach, Matt Deggs will be named UL Lafayette’s next baseball coach. Deggs will be formally introduced Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
Deggs brings an almost Robichaux-like approach to the position evident by his post game press conferences. He was an assistant under Robichaux from 2012-14 following a six-year stint as Texas A&M’s associate head coach. Deggs was fired from A&M due to his self-described addiction to alcohol.
Deggs credits his relationship with Robichaux and the second chance that the Cajuns’ coach offered him as the catalyst that helped him clean up his life.
Following his time in Lafayette, he was hired as the head coach of Sam Houston State, where he’s since led the Bearkats to three regular season Southland titles, and two tournament titles. In 2017, he took Sam Houston to its first-ever Super Regional.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.