Storm debris removal begins Monday in EBR: What you need to do

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews are almost done surveying curbside storm debris following Hurricane Barry. Starting Monday, July 22, debris removal operations will begin, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced.
Based on the initial findings from the surveys, officials believe there is still more storm debris that needs to be moved to the curb. Beginning removal on Monday will hopefully allow people adequate time to identify any storm debris on their property and move it curbside, officials said.
City-Parish officials encourage people to cleanup as quickly as possible.
“While we feel blessed that Hurricane Barry did not impact our community in the ways it was initially forecast, I will continue being proactive in responding to the needs of our citizens from the effects of the storm,” said Mayor-President Broome. “We moved with a great degree of urgency in both activating our storm debris contract and in evaluating the level of storm debris in our community, and now we will continue that posture in ensuring the removal of storm debris.”
Debris removal will include all residential locations within the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Crews will be dispatched throughout Baton Rouge and efforts will remain ongoing until all debris has been collected.
It is not necessary to contact the City-Parish once your debris is curbside. Environmental specialists and debris monitors will be regularly assessing curbside debris removal needs.
Storm debris should be separated from regular garbage piles, such as household waste, which will collected by garbage and recycling collection services as usual.
Storm debris should be placed as close to the curbside as possible. Do not place debris under electrical lines or near water meter vaults, fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utilities.
If you hired a contractor to remove your storm debris, or to renovate storm-related damages, they are required to remove any debris from the premises.
