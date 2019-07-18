RRB Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Softball Game set for Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jacques Doucet’s annual Red, Rock, and Blue Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Softball game will be happening Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m.
The softball game will be held at LSU softball’s Tiger Park and tickets are still available for the game. All proceeds from the game will benefit local Louisiana military families.
Gates for the event will open at 5 p.m., with a picture and autograph session at 5:30 p.m. The softball game will then follow at 7 p.m.
Team WAFB will include Lauren Westbrook, Jay Grymes, and Carmen Poe, just to name a few of the players participating this year.
