Puppy taken during home burglary; police looking for suspect

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man accused of burglarizing a home at the Sweetbriar Mobile Homes on Samuels Road in Zachary. He reportedly stole several items, and a puppy.
The burglary happened on July 11, EBRSO says. Video surveillance captured the alleged thief inside the home stealing items, and the puppy.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.