Pregnant woman murdered in Minden was not intended target

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A hail of gunfire came from the back of the parking area next to the house. Shell casings found at the scene indicate someone using an AK-47 rifle fired 7 shots into the house.
One bullet went in through her back right shoulder. She died at the scene, along with her unborn child.
Chief Steven Cropper explained that the young woman was not the intended target. Instead, Cropper said, it likely was her boyfriend and father of the unborn child.
He was one of three others inside the house, unharmed.
It’s believed the boyfriend was in a bitter dispute with a member of a relatively new local gang that calls itself “T.T.S.” That reportedly stands for “Trained To Shoot.”
Cropper told us they strongly suspect this loosely organized group of teenagers is also believed to be responsible for a spate of calls about gunfire over the past year and a half in Minden. The chief added that they know the identities of the alleged gang members and are working to speak with them very soon.
But, thus far, police have not named any person of interest in the case.
That AK-47 has not been recovered.
