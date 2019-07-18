MJ’s Café leaving White Star Market, taking over Tiger Deauxnuts location on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - MJ’s Café, well-known Baton Rouge vegan and vegetarian restaurant, is leaving its location inside White Star Market and moving to the former Tiger Deauxnuts spot on Government Street.
Renovations at the building, located at 5162 Government St., are scheduled to be complete mid-August, MJ’s says. The restaurant hopes to open at the new location in early September.
MJ’s says its new venue will seat about 60 people and will have ample parking adjacent to the building and behind it.
MJ’s is known for its “delicious, healthy, and locally developed vegan and vegetarian dishes.”
“The new location will allow me to expand my offerings and accommodate the growing demand of the plant-based and conscious eating community in Baton Rouge. I’m excited to bring my passion for locally source fine meals to this new, stand-alone location in the center of the Government Street corridor revival,” said owner of MJ’s Café, Mary-Brennan Faucheux.
With the new building comes a newly expanded menu as well, featuring dishes like the cauliflower wrap, BBQ chickpea salad, the vegan BLT, and quiche and panini sandwiches.
“More and more people are seeking fresh, non-processed, healthy foods. MJ’s offers plant-based, healthy options while meeting the high culinary standards of Baton Rogue diners,” Faucheux said.
The new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will serve breakfast and lunch, as well as “grab and go” dinners. MJ’s will remain at White Star Market through August before moving to the new location.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.