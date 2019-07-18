Man wanted for child sex charge flees from authorities during traffic stop

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who fled from a traffic stop.
According to LSP, Jose R. Martinez-Alberto is wanted on warrants from the Grayson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child and injuring a child with intentional bodily injury.
On Wednesday, July 17, just before 10 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a 2019 Nissan Versa for a traffic violation on Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, near mile marker 39.
Martinez-Alberto fled from the vehicle on foot, when officers made it to the car.
Troopers with other Northwest Louisiana agencies are working to find Martinez. He was last seen at Camp Minden, near U.S. Highway 80, east of Goodwill Road.
Martinez-Alberto is 5′9″ and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon short sleeve shirt and shorts.
Residents in the area may notice increased law enforcement in the area to find Martinez-Alberto.
Crews with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Camp Minden, David Wade Correctional Center, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are working together to locate him.
Anyone with any information on Martinez-Alberto is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 3(18) 741-7411, or their local law enforcement agency.
